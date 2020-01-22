Sheriff: Impaired woman found passed out in stolen car with one-year-old child inside

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An impaired woman was found passed out behind the wheel of a stolen car with her one-year-old daughter inside according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday, a woman called the Rowan Sheriff’s Office from Swannanoa, NC, to say that her daughter had stolen a car and that she may be in Rowan County. Rowan deputy P.N. Davis spotted the car, a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva, parked in the lot at Mikey’s One Stop on Highway 152 near China Grove.
The deputy noted that the driver, Hayley Hawkins, 24, of Sawnnanoa, was passed out inside the vehicle. Hawkins one-year-old daughter was in a car seat in the back.
The deputy was able to wake Hawkins. She told him that she was going to meet her boyfriend at the store. Hawkins said she had consumed two Four Loko drinks while waiting.
Hawkins also told the deputy that the car belonged to her grandmother and that she had permission to use it. The deputy checked with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and discovered that the car did belong to the grandmother, but that it had been reported as stolen.
The mother of Hayley Hawkins was told to come to Rowan County to pick up the child. Rowan DSS was also notified.
Hawkins was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor child abuse, and driving while license revoked. Bond was set at $3000.
