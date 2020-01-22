Parking lot renovations underway in downtown Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie city leaders are continuing to find ways to enhance their downtown, at the South Main Parking Lot.
City officials told us this once-blighted space, will soon be a safe place to park.
This is the third downtown parking lot to be updated.
Amy Johnson, Moultrie’s Downtown Economic Development Director, said this will be a domino effect, bringing more people downtown, making it the hub of the community.
“We see downtown as the heart of the community. And we think the downtown needs to be the hub. We have loft apartments are coming in as we speak, new businesses are planning to come. And we’re doing our part to make enhancements. Not only for our citizens but for visitors as well," said Johnson.
Johnson said several agencies are working together to make this project possible.
She anticipates the construction to be complete by spring.
