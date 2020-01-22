No college or conference will have more players in Super Bowl LIV than LSU and SEC

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Source: Charlie Neibergall)
By Mykal Vincent | January 22, 2020 at 12:16 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 5:37 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to current NFL rosters, the Southeastern Conference will field the most players in Super Bowl LIV out of any conference.

Five players vying for the Lombardi Trophy are products of LSU, which ties with Penn State and Iowa as the schools with the most grads making it to the big game.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu is one of four former Tigers who will represent the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2. Joining him is cornerback Morris Claiborne, and running backs Spencer Ware and Darrel Williams.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) celebrates with teammate offensive guard Andrew Wylie after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
The lone LSU product on the 49ers: linebacker Kwon Alexander.

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander (56) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Alexander has returned to practice for the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, for the first time since tearing his pectoral muscle midway through the season. The Niners opened up the three-week practice window for Alexander to be activated from injured reserve in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
And, unsurprisingly, the SEC leads all conferences with 32 players in Super Bowl 54. The Big Ten ranks second with 22. Conference USA (11) leads all Group of Five leagues. The Colonial Athletic Association (three) leads FCS conferences.

