No arrest in Ben Hill pregnant woman’s death, investigation continues

On Tuesday, we spoke to Kasara Brown’s sister, Hope Harmon.
Harmon is the Vice Chairman of the Ben Hill County Board of Commissioners.
Harmon said even months after losing her sister, every day “its a struggle, I mean every single day is a struggle.”
The family of Kasara Brown is still searching and hoping for answers.
The 24-year-old woman was fatally shot in September.
Harmon tells us Brown was only a few weeks shy from giving birth to a baby girl.
“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish I could see her and hug her and tell her how much I love her,” says Harmon.
No arrest has been made in the case, according to District Attorney Brad Rigby.
Rigby and Harmon said they are in constant contact with each other.
Rigby said he has been involved with the investigation since the day of Kasara’s death.
“I know that the only way we can get through this is continuing to advocate for her,” said Harmon.
Harmon said she wants to thank local law enforcement, GBI and the district attorney’s office for all they have done.
She has complete faith they will bring justice for her sister.
Officials with GBI said the investigation is still active.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact GBI (478) 987-4545.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.