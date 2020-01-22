Mother charged with assault with a deadly weapon in death of 1-year-old son

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman previously indicted for capital murder has been charged by a grand jury with aggravated assault - domestic violence with a deadly weapon after the 2015 death of her 1-year-old son.
Madison Rodriguez was 18-years-old when she was charged with capital murder in 2015, alongside then 21-year-old Charles Flournoy, who was indicted on a charge of injury to a child after Rodriguez’ 1-year-old son, Mason Rodriguez, died.
In June of 2015, Authorities came to a home in the 1800 block of East 25th Street.
According to the arrest warrant, Flournoy told police he had fallen on the child, dropped him and the child had fallen off a counter while unattended. Rodriguez said she had gotten into an argument with Flournoy while holding Mason, before forcefully throwing the child to the floor and leaving the room.
Rodriguez told police the child began having problems afterward, but she did not seek medical attention because she didn’t know if her insurance coverage had started and wanted to avoid an expensive medical bill.
Rodriguez, now 23, remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
