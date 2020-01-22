Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Board of Executive Clemency have voted to allow felons with unpaid financial legal obligations fines to apply to have their voting rights restored when they complete their sentences. The board's action Tuesday provides felons with outstanding legal financial obligations another avenue to regain access to the ballot box. It comes amid continuing legal clashes over a voter-approved measure known as Amendment 4. Disputes soon erupted after lawmakers last year specified that only felons who have satisfied all conditions of their sentences could regain access to the ballot box under Amendment 4, which was passed overwhelmingly by voters in 2018.