1 injured in Sylvester shooting

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A 20-year-old was shot Wednesday evening near the North Washington and W. Wallace Street intersection in Sylvester, according to police.
Lt. Doug Brooks, with the Sylvester Police Department, said it happened around 5 p.m. in a vacant apartment.
The victim was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for treatment, Brooks told WALB News 10. His condition is unknown at this time.
Brooks said there was a group of boys inside the apartment at the time.
Police are questioning witnesses and actively investigating this case.
No one has been taken into custody, according to Brooks.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as information comes in.
