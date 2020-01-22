Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Matthew Hurt scored 15 of his 22 points in a dominating first half to help No. 8 Duke beat Miami 89-59 on Tuesday night. Tre Jones added 16 points for the Blue Devils. Duke was coming off its first back-to-back losses since February 2018, first on the road against Clemson and then at home last weekend to Louisville. The Blue Devils shot 53% and hit 11 3-pointers in this one. Rodney Miller had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Hurricanes, who shot just 30%. Leading scorer Chris Lykes finished with just nine points for Miami.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson had a career-high 21 points, including the go-ahead basket, as Clemson rallied from 10-points down in the second half to defeat Wake Forest 71-68. The Tigers (10-8, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed by 10 points in the opening half and were still behind 47-39 with 15 minutes to go. But, helped by a five-point possession, Clemson came back to win its seventh straight over Wake Forest. The Tigers have won four of their past five ACC games after starting 0-3 in league play.
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A monthslong recovery from arthroscopic knee surgery is finally behind Zion Williamson. The New Orleans Pelicans rookie and top overall draft choice is set to make his NBA regular-season debut Wednesday night against San Antonio. Williamson says he knows expectations are high but says he doesn't feel pressure. He says he loves basketball and looks forward to having fun playing after his difficult and sometimes frustrating recovery that dealt with more than the repaired meniscus in his right knee. Williamson says his rehab also address his flexibility as well as the way he moves and lands on the court.
BOSTON (AP) — NHL teams are realizing that a backup goaltender is an important position these days. With back-to-backs and travel, the starter needs a rest. And the No. 2 guy really proves his worth if the starter gets injured. Four goalies who were selected to the All-Star Game are injured. Some teams are down to their third guy. Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy just knows he's glad he had Jaroslav Halak ready to go when Tuukka Rask was injured.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Justin Williams scored a pair of goals in his second game back in the NHL, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jet. Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and two assists, and Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes, who reached the All-Star break with two straight wins after a three-game skid. Petr Mrazek stopped 16 shots for Carolina. Patrik Laine scored for the Jets, who have lost three in a row and five of six.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Busch is a mercurial race car driver but currently riding the high of his second NASCAR title. The reigning Cup champ finds himself already eyeing what could be in his NASCAR career and he's confident he can go down as one of the best in history. His big bucket list item is a win in the Daytona 500 next month, but he starts his racing season this weekend with the Rolex 24 at Daytona. His participation in the endurance race is one of Busch's way at striking back at his critics.