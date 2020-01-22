Grammys CEO says she was ousted after reporting harassment

In this Nov. 30, 2012 file photo Chief Executive Officer of (RED), Deborah Dugan poses for a portrait in New York. Dugan, the Recording Academy CEO who the company announced Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, was placed on administrative leave, has fired back in a statement through her lawyer, saying: “What has been reported is not nearly the story that needs to be told." The academy said late Thursday that its leader of just six months was put on leave following an allegation of misconduct by a senior leader at the organization - just 10 days before the 2020 Grammy Awards. (Source: Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/Invision)
By ANDREW DALTON | January 21, 2020 at 7:23 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 7:25 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The ousted Grammys CEO is firing back at the Recording Academy, alleging that she was removed after complaining about sexual harassment and pay disparities.

Deborah Dugan also says she called out conflicts of interest in the nomination process for music’s most most prestigious awards.

Dugan was placed on administrative leave last week.

Her lawyers filed a discrimination case with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday.

The complaint accuses the academy of being a “boys’ club.”

It comes just days before the Grammy Awards are held in Los Angeles.

