Emergency stations installed at Colquitt Regional

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is taking extra steps to ensure your safety. with the installation of nine Emergency Stations at the facility.
“We want everyone to feel safe," said Dawn Johns, the Vice President of Human Resources.
The stations were installed to provide another level of security.
“It provides an additional level of security and comfort to our employees, patients, and visitors, knowing they have a secure location to go to if they need help," said Johns.
A feature that gives comfort to Anna Jones, a Respiratory Therapist at the hospital.
“I thought it was a good idea. Being that I work 12 hours, it’s dark when I come, and it’s dark when I leave," said Jones.
Johns said this added security is a way for the hospital to be proactive.
“There’s not anything that’s necessarily happened that’s made us feel this way, we’re just being more aware,” said Johns.
Johns said when you press the red button on the Emergency station, the call goes directly to the security staff at the hospital.
“We do have a security staff here, on-site, 24/7. So, they can respond immediately once they get the call. The call goes directly to the radio that’s on the person,” said Johns.
Johns told us once the call is received you have the ability to talk to that person, as well.
The stations can be used by anyone in the area who feels they’re in danger.
“It’s comforting to know that it’s there, and we have that security at our disposal,” said Jones.
Another added level of security is new surveillance cameras located throughout the hospital.
