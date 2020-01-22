Dawson city manager barred from city hall, still on the job

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson City Manager James Woods said he was barred from city hall but is still the city’s chief executive.
Woods told WALB Wednesday that he was given a letter by the city attorney.
The letter, sent from Perry & Walters, LLP, states the city attorney’s office was contacted by the Dawson City Council and “asked to direct (Woods) to leave City Hall and not return until further notice.”
The letter also states that Woods can “continue to perform (his) duties related to public works and public safety from a location other than city hall.”
Woods told WALB that he was escorted out of his office “without any legal authority” around noon on Wednesday.
The Dawson City Council is set to meet Wednesday night.
Woods said he was told that if he attends Wednesday’s meeting, he could be arrested.
In January 2019, Woods was named the interim city manager.
The city council decided not to renew his contract in March 2019. City workers and leaders told WALB at the time that Woods’ performance as city manager left them dissatisfied.
In July 2019, Woods was officially named the city manager.
WALB is working to reach out to Dawson city officials. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
