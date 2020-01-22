Construction begins on Phoebe helipad

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Construction is underway on the new emergency transport helipad at Phoebe’s main campus, according to hospital officials.
The helipad is being built on the top level of the parking garage adjacent to the emergency center.
Phoebe officials said construction should be complete in a few weeks and the hospital expects to begin using the new helipad to transport patients on Feb. 20.
The hospital expects to use the helipad after a series of test landings and takeoffs.
Currently, crews are using a large crane to lift steel beams onto the top of the parking deck.
Traffic on W. 4th Avenue will be briefly detoured or reduced to one lane at times.
Safety crews are on-site to direct traffic. While construction is impacting parking for a limited number of Phoebe employees, there is no impact on parking for the public, according to Phoebe.
Currently, helicopters land a block away from the main emergency center in the athletic field behind Phoebe Healthworks.
Phoebe officials said the new helipad will provide “more efficient and effective transport of emergency patients, and it is an important step in Phoebe’s ongoing effort to earn state designation as a Level II trauma center.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.