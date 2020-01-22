Columbus teenage runaway last seen Jan. 19, police, family searching

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and the family of a runaway teenager are searching for after she has not been seen for days.
14-year-old Zoey Stephens was last seen on Jan. 19 in the area of 6th Ave. and 20th St.
A description of what she was last seen wearing is unavailable.
Stephens is 5′10″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.