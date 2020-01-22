Ben Hill commissioner starts crime prevention program after shooting death of sister and unborn child

BEN HILL CO., Ga. (WALB) -The death of a mother and her unborn child is motivating a Ben Hill County commissioner to help others.
Hope Harmon is the Vice Chairman of the Ben Hill County Board of Commissioners.
Hamon said she wants to help others by having community neighborhood watch and crime prevention meetings.
“So I knew that this community, there was something that needed to be done. I knew that I couldn’t just lay around in my sorrow, in my grief. And I had to get up and I had to do something to honor her and to really bring awareness to the community about the things that are actually going on in our community,” said Harmon.
Harmon said the community neighborhood watch meetings are held every three to four months.
The meetings are open to all Ben Hill County residents.
Fitzgerald and Ben Hill County law enforcement will also be there.
She said all types of crimes like what’s happening, crime prevention and domestic violence resources will be discussed.
Harmon said this is an opportunity to express your thoughts and concerns to law enforcement.
“Things like this happen to people in our community, like what happened to my family. What can we do as a community to aid in those investigations?” added Harmon. “I feel like the best way to honor her life and her legacy is through action."
We asked Harmon, does she think meetings like this could have helped save your sister?
"To be honest with you, I don’t know. I really don’t know because there are still so many questions surrounding actually what happened to my sister. So I can’t answer that hundred percent but I can say that when you are more aware of what’s going on in your neighborhood and when you see things like cars that are in your neighborhood that shouldn’t be there, people in your neighborhood that are kind of strange and you report those things to the police, they can be on alert and aware of what’s going on as well.”
The meeting is scheduled for February 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the tax commissioner’s office.
