Albany welcomes Harlem Globetrotters

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Harlem Globetrotters performed at the Albany Civic Center Tuesday night.
It was the first time they’ve been back to Albany since March 2018.
The Civic Center Director, Josh Small, said when bigger acts like this come to the center, it helps bring other entertainment.
Like the Monster Truck Rally, Sesame Street Live and several concerts coming up in the next three months.
“Since we’ve been here, we’ve worked really hard to add different events, and we’ve been successful with those events. So we’ve been able to attract more promoters to Albany. The more events we do each year, the better the content’s going to be. So we’ve really seen an uptick in events because of the support from the city,” said Small.
The next event will be the Hot Wheels Monster Truck show in February.
