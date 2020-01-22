Albany business owner remembers Jan. 22 tornadoes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three years ago, deadly tornadoes ripped through Southwest Georgia.
Chuck Knight, an Albany business owner, remembers the storm all too well.
“My wife and I kind of dove into our safe rooms. It sucked the roof off of my mom’s house next door. We were kind of stuck in our house for a couple of days. We couldn’t get out, we couldn’t get out of our driveway because trees were down," Knight said.
Knight said the scariest part he remembers was not being able to get a hold of his mother after the storm. He said it took him an hour to walk to her to make sure she was okay.
Those deadly tornadoes changed the lives of hundreds across the south.
In 2017, those tornadoes claimed the lives of 16 people.
Two tornadoes developed in Thomas County, and moved toward Brooks and Cook counties.
By morning, tornadoes had ripped through Cook, Berrien and Lowndes Counties — claiming lives and leaving behind miles of damage.
But it didn’t stop there, by Sunday afternoon, an EF-3 tornado was on the ground for more than an hour traveling through Dougherty, Worth, Turner and Wilcox counties.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.