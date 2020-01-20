Winter is back

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Winter’s chill brought the coldest day of the season with highs only in the 40s low 50s Monday. Tonight even colder as freezing temperatures mid-upper 20s cover all of SWGA.
Sunshine prevails as the arctic blast settles in for a few days. That’ll keep temperatures about 10-15 degrees below average. Mornings cold with lows in the 20s and 30s through Thursday. While a slow warming trend result in highs rising from the 40s into the 60s the end of the week. That milder air brings clouds back Thursday and rain likely Friday.
Weekend dry and seasonably cool with lows upper 30s and highs upper 50s around 60.
