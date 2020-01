" Dear Parents & Guardians, This is a follow up to the notice that was sent to parents on January 8th concerning an investigation of Kevin McLaine, a former substitute teacher. While Mr. McLaine has not been a substitute since December 20, 2019, we have continued to work with law enforcement in the investigation of any misconduct or illegal activity by Mr. McLaine. After further investigation, the Clinch County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Mr. McLaine for two other allegations of inappropriately touching students. As educators, the teachers and administrators of the Clinch County School System are dedicated to the academic and emotional development of our students. We are shocked and saddened by these allegations and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement. Mr. McLaine was placed on the substitute teacher list in January 2017 and was called on various school days to perform substitute duties in all of the schools in our system. I understand the allegations will concern anyone whose child might have had contact with Mr. McLaine. You are encouraged to talk with your children about the situation, and if they report anything inappropriate whatsoever, please contact the Clinch County Board of Education immediately at 912-487-5321 or Detective Smith of the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office at 912-487-5316. It is never easy to share information like this with parents; however, we are committed to providing a safe environment for your children and will continue to keep you informed. I stand firm in my belief that the alleged actions of any one individual do not represent the goodness of the almost 200 people who work for the Clinch County School System. Our people care for our students, and we will not be defined by the actions of any one person. We will be even stronger as we navigate the days ahead. Thank you for your continued support of our school system."

Lori James, Superintendent