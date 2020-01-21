Mitchell County’s Derrick Harris Jr. named to the McDonald’s All-America nominee list

One of three players representing South Georgia

Mitchell County’s Derrick Harris Jr. named to the McDonald’s All-America nominee list
By John Barron | January 21, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 4:04 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The McDonald's All-American list features elite players throughout the country.

And South Georgia, once again, finds their way on this years list.

This year, all three of the nominees are coming out Camilla.

And for the boy’s side, we head to Mitchell County.

Derrick Harris Jr. is the only boy representing South Georgia this year.

And spoke about what this honor means to him, his family and the city.

“It’s crazy, it’s unbelievable," said Harris. "It’s like unexplainable. They helped me out a lot. Like coach Rick, my dad. They’ve all been a big part of my life, or my basketball career.”

Harris looks to keep the Eagles in the drivers seat, as they get ready to welcome Pelham this Friday.

