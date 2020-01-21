Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

OBIT-TALBOTT
Former UNC athlete Talbott dead of cancer at 75
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Danny Talbott, a two-sport athlete at the University of North Carolina and member of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 75. Media outlets report that Talbott died Sunday morning at his home in Rocky Mount. Talbott played varsity baseball and football for the Tar Heels from 1963 to 1967 and was briefly a member of the freshman basketball team. As a quarterback, he won ACC Player of the Year honors. UNC football coach Mack Brown and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper were among those posting online condolences Sunday.
STANDOFF-TWO DEAD
Two dead in North Carolina shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say two men are dead after a shooting at a home in Durham. Media outlets report that police were called to the home shortly after 5 a.m. Monday and found a man in driveway suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. Police then learned there was another man inside the home. After a standoff, police entered the home and found the second man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
BC-NC—PARATROOPER TRAINING EXERCISE
82nd Airborne Division to train with Colombian paratroopers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — This week, paratroopers with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division will fly to South America to train with their Colombian counterparts. The 75 paratroopers are taking part in a multinational training exercise in Colombia as part of their efforts to maintain readiness to respond to threats around the world. An example of the need to stay ready came on New Year’s Eve when hundreds of paratroopers went from relaxing at home to deploying to the Middle East within hours. It's something the 82nd Airborne’s Immediate Response Force prepares for constantly with exercises like the one happening in Columbia.
OFFICERS-FORCE INVESTIGATION
Police release video of stop that prompted investigation
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department has released body-camera video of a traffic stop that prompted a use-of-force investigation. Raleigh police released video Friday that showed two officers grabbing, punching and kneeing a man who was shown ignoring their orders, The News & Observer reported. Footage shot by a passenger in the car was widely shared online earlier in the week. The president of the Raleigh chapter of the NAACP said the suspect's choices contributed to the confrontation but that all parties involved should have behaved differently.
ONLINE MILITARY ARCHIVE
WWII newsletters, newspapers now available online in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s online archival military collection now includes installation camp newsletters and newspapers that contain little-known information about life in the state during World War II. The collection is available as part of a two-year digitization project that the State Archives of North Carolina began in 2018 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of WWII. The project includes newsletter issues from installations such as Camp Lejeune, Camp Davis, Morris Field, and Elizabeth City Naval Air Station. People have been able to use the newsletters for research since 1947, but they had to do that at the State Archives rather than online.
AP-US-REDRAWING-AMERICA-DATA-RACE
Records reveal concerns of deceased GOP redistricting expert
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The previously confidential computer records of a deceased Republican strategist reveal he was concerned that Democrats were developing better data that could give them an advantage in the next round of redistricting. Republican consultant Thomas Hofeller died in 2018. His estranged daughter posted scores of his electronic records online this month. An Associated Press review of those records shows Hofeller in 2013 had proposed a $1.4 million annual budget to create a new Republican office focused on redistricting data. While his plan was not implemented, Republicans launched a separate effort in 2017 with a broader objective and larger budget.
SUPREME COURT PORTRAITS
Court portrait of writer of notorious slave ruling reviewed
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The artwork in the North Carolina Supreme Court building faces a review, following criticism of a towering portrait of a 19th-century chief justice who wrote a notorious decision on the rights of slaveholders. Justice Thomas Ruffin's portrait hangs above the chief justice’s seat. Two African American chief justices have sat beneath it, including current Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. In an 1829 decision, Ruffin overturned the conviction of a slaveholder for shooting a slave in the back, saying “the power of the master must be absolute.” A state commission reviewing the court’s artwork is supposed to make its recommendations at the end of this year.
SOLDIERS KILLED-FORT BRAGG
Remains of fallen US soldier returned to Fort Bragg
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — The remains of a soldier who was killed a week ago in Afghanistan have been returned to his family in the U.S. The Fayetteville Observer reports the family of Staff Sgt. Ian McLaughlin greeted his flag-draped casket at Pope Army Airfield at Fort Bragg on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Newport News, Virginia, was killed Jan. 11 by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan. Also killed in the attack last Saturday was 21-year-old Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon of Joliet, Illinois. After McLaughlin's widow was given a moment to say goodbye, hundreds of other paratroopers lined the roadway to salute as the hearse was escorted away.