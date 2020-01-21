‘To keep his dream alive’: People in Dawson walk, sing in recognition of MLK

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Walks were organized for Monday in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his work.
Despite the day’s chilly temperatures, people who were walking had their vocal cords warmed up and ready to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and what he represents.
“I came out to support Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream, to keep his dream alive," said walker Mary Holley Williams.
“Today is his birthday and you know, just freedom, the freedom that he gave us what we didn’t have at first,” said Louise Coleman, another person participating in the walk.
“It has great meanings to me, it makes me want to sing," said Travis Grimsley who shares a birthday with the Civil Rights legend.
And sing he did, along with others who walked with him for at least a mile and a half.
They sang many songs like “We Shall Overcome.”
The Terrell County NAACP Chapter hosted the walk.
This was the first time in a while since the walk has been held.
“Some branches, 1,800 branches around the country participate in a march to commemorate the legends of Civil Rights leader, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King,” said Rev. Ezekiel Holley, the Terrell County NAACP branch president.
Monday’s walkers have different reasons why the late Dr. King and his work should be remembered. However, they all believe people need to continue to come together as one.
“It’s important because his life was taken for us to keep the dream alive,” said Williams.
“For the freedom rights we have gained over these years for this march, that’s the way it should be, everybody coming together,” says Coleman.
“Everyone should just try and do their best to come together as one, not only for this holiday but for every day,” said Grimsley.
NAACP leaders hope to host the walk again next year.
Monday’s walk started at Sardis Baptist Church and ended at the NACCP Terrell County Chapter’s office.
