GA DNR: Be aware of fish license scam website

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources wants to warn people about a scam fishing license website.
The website also appears to be active in North Georgia and on the coast, according to the department.
This scam website appears as an advertisement during a Google Search for “Georgia Fishing License”. The site then allows you to enter your personal information, such as name, date of birth, social security number, driver’s license number, phone number, email address, and residential address.
It never asks for payment information for the license.
The website appears to have been created outside the United States, and the Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division is working to get the site shut down, according to officials.
If you are aware of anyone that has provided personal information to this site, you are encouraged to reach out to the Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division’s Investigative Unit at (770) 918-6408.
