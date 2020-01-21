Facebook post alleges dogs were found decapitated in plastic containers in Mitchell Co.

CAMILLA., Ga. (WALB) - WALB is looking into a report of dogs found dismembered in Mitchell County.
Photos in a Facebook post by Kathy Harrell shows the dogs in plastic containers.
Past WALB reports indicate Harrell previously served as director of Mitchell County Animal Rescue.
Harrell said she and a friend found seven containers within a mile of each other on Bainbridge Road, west of Camilla on Wednesday.
Harrell said some dogs had been decapitated and some had legs removed at the joints.
“Somebody has to know something. Either someone is buying these containers in large numbers, I mean, they’re all the same type of container,” Harrell said. “Or someone is raising dogs, I’m not really sure. Somebody has seen something. This isn’t going on without someone else knowing.”
Harrell said she called the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon to ask a deputy to respond.
She said she waited for several hours and did not see a deputy show up.
The Mitchell County Sheriff's Office told WALB it has not had any callers reporting decapitated dogs in the past several days.
Harrell told WALB she did not tell dispatch specifically what was going on.
WALB reached out to the Georgia Department of Agriculture about whether it received any reports like this.
The department gave this statement:
“We did receive a complaint of improper burial/disposal. Upon inspection, we did not observe any animals with missing heads/limbs. However, when bite case animals are submitted for rabies testing it may be necessary to capacitate the animal. We have addressed the issue with the licensed establishment and continue to monitor.”
WALB filed an open records request with the Department of Agriculture for the inspection report in this case and to find out who the “licensed establishment” involved is.
