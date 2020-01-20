Wendy’s, Fazoli’s franchisee accused of violating child labor requirements

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found Manna Inc., “violated child labor requirements by allowing 14- and 15-year-old employees to work outside of legally approved hours, and for more hours than allowed by law. Investigators found 446 minors worked before 7:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. on school nights, worked more than 3 hours on a school day or worked more than 8 hours on a non-school day – all FLSA violations.”