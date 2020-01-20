Suspect arrested in Saturday Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested in a Saturday Albany homicide, according to the Dougherty County Police Department (DCP).
Randy Lee Barney, Jr., 24, was arrested in connection to the death of Thomas Isaiah Howard, 34.
Barney was charged with one count of murder, according to DCP.
DCP said more charges are possible.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
