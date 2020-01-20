NC father accused of assaulting student at high school wrestling match

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Harrisburg father is accused of tackling a high school student athlete during a wrestling match Sunday.
Kannapolis Police say Barry Lee Jones was watching his son and a 17-year-old wrestle in a tournament when he rushed in and tackled the 17-year-old, a student from Southeast Guilford High School.
“You could hear like heavy footsteps, and I was like what’s going on? And then he just kind of leaped off of the bleachers," a parent told WBTV.
The tournament was held at A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis.
“He was trying to punch the wrestler," the parent said. "I saw him trying to kick him. This big guy.”
Spectator Pippa Steiger shot video on her phone that shows what happened next.
“Another man jumped on top of him and tackled him onto the mat,” the parent said.
Kannapolis Police took Barry Lee Jones out of the gym in handcuffs. He has been charged with Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.
He did not answer his door Monday when we tried to hear his side of the story.
According to police, he’s the father of a student at Hickory Ridge High School, accused of attacking a 17-year-old Southeast Guilford High School wrestler.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Cabarrus County Schools said:
Our school system has expectations for student decorum and sportsmanship during extra-curricular and athletic events. Our expectations for spectators are no different. The actions displayed by a spectator at the wrestling match on Jan. 18, 2020, fall far below our expectations. We do not condone his actions.
Some parents in the area say they're disappointed, but not shocked.
“Violence seems to be the way we’re headed now,” one parent said.
“They gonna get into it, but that’s crossing the line if you ask me,” another parent said.
According to police, the student who was attacked was not injured. Jones was was processed at the Cabarrus County Jail and given a $1,000 secured bond.
