Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The group that awards accreditation the University of South Carolina has determined Gov. Henry McMaster had undue influence on last year's search for a new president. The State newspaper reports the determination by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools means the university will have to submit a report and be visited by a special committee from the accreditation group, The university has already been told it won't receive any additional punishment from the president search. Universities that lose accreditation cannot get financial aid from the government, crippling the institution. McMaster's spokesman says it's ludicrous that the governor as an ex-officio member of the board can't call other trustees.