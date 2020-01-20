GBI investigating LaGrange officer-involved shooting after domestic disturbance turned homicide

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over an investigation after a domestic disturbance turned homicide led to a LaGrange police officer shooting a man.
LaGrange police officers responded to an unknown situation at Tall Pines Apartments in the 100 block of Turner St. at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 20.
29-year-old Jazmen Glanton was involved in a fight with his girlfriend when the girlfriend’s 19-year-old brother, Patrick Reeves, called 911.
At approximately 1:15 a.m., officers arrived on the scene and witnessed Reeves shoot Glanton at approximately 1:19 a.m. An officer on scene then gave Reeves verbal commands and shot him in the arm.
Both Glanton and Reeves were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Glanton was pronounced dead a short time later and Reeves was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
No officers were injured during this incident.
There is no word at this time on any charges being filed.
The GBI is continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting and homicide, as is protocol with all officer-involved shootings.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.