Deputies: Florida man sought hit man to kill his brother

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (AP) - Authorities said a Florida man sought to hire a hit man to kill his brother and even offered a $160 down payment. It turned out that the supposed “hit man” was actually an undercover detective with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said as a result 54-year-old Gary Hudge is charged with solicitation to commit murder. Investigators said Hudge provided several Michigan addresses for his brother and offered .25-caliber handgun, a bus ticket as well as the cash.
Hudge was jailed on $62,000 bail after his arrest Thursday. It wasn’t clear if he has an attorney to represent him.
Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.