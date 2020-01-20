Community cleans up Albany on MLK Day

By Madison McClung | January 20, 2020 at 12:10 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 12:10 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful, City Commissioner Jon Howard and students from Turner Job Corps came together to clean up Albany.

It was a part of their Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration.

Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard picking up trash. (Source: WALB)

They picked up trash around Dougherty High School.

Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful, Commissioner Jon Howard, and students with Turner Job Corps cleaned up Albany today. I love seeing the community come together to better the city.

Velvet Poole, Turner Job Corps senior rec adviser, said it was important to take the time Monday to give back to the Albany community.

“Well, we want the dream to continue, to let the students know that they can make a difference in their community no matter what the situation is. In this case, they are going around cleaning up one of the local school areas to show the children to continue to give back to the community," Poole said.

Velvet Poole, Turner Job Corps senior rec adviser. (Source: WALB)

Poole said her students always give back to the community on MLK Day.

