Alleged abused dog in Phenix City reported missing

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A dog in Phenix City is missing a week after a social media post generated some unwanted attention.
The dog was recently looked at by Lee County sheriff’s deputies after neighbors complained that the dog was being mistreated. The dog, named “Blue,” was reported missing by its owner, Lisa Upshaw, on Friday.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said they determined the dog was not being mistreated and was well fed. He said Blue appeared to be ill. Upshaw said she took Blue to the vet a few weeks ago.
“We took her back to the vet,” said Upshaw. “We had heartworm tests and cultures did on her. Blood work did. The doctor determined she had some form of cancer."
Steroid treatment was set to begin on Friday, but at some point, Blue disappeared. Jones said the sheriff’s office is investigating the dog’s disappearance.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.