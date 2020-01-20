Albany community gives back to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of people in Albany are spent their Martin Luther King, Jr. Day giving back to the community.
Several did so by helping a community garden grow.
The cold didn’t stop anyone from coming out to the Phoebe Flint River Fresh Community Garden on Monday. Dozens of people are were shoveling dirt and raking garden beds. And they said they did it all to honor King’s legacy of service.
It was almost a shocking sight to see so many community members volunteering their time on a chilly Monday morning.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital partnered with Farmer Fredo for the day of service.
People were out planting fruit trees and vegetables at the community garden in the 200 block of 5th Avenue.
Something to help the community, but also in memory of King.
“He also just talked about building a beloved community where everybody was equal to sit at the table together. So, as you see by the work and stuff we’re doing today, everybody is putting in a hand, everybody is assisting, and not just for themselves, but for the neighborhood surrounding this garden spot,” said Farmer Fredo.
Farmer Fredo said their vision is to have gardens like this spread out throughout the community.
He said they’re not going to stop here. The garden is open for anyone to come and volunteers are always welcomed throughout the year.
Phoebe continued the day of service by offering free flu shots.
If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, health officials said now’s the time.
They gave out free flu shots on Monday.
In Georgia, the flu killed 31 people this season.
A Health Department Representative said they chose Monday to give back to people and honor King.
“I believe that we are serving the community. We love serving our community and our very dedicated at the health department. And especially for my team, this is something we gladly do each year,” Beverly Reid, general clinic supervisor, said.
The Health Department will do another free flu shot day sometime in April.
