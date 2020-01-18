Man arrested in Americus homicide, child abduction

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in an Americus homicide and child abduction.
Demonte Everett Mayes Jr., 23, was wanted in connection to the shooting death of La’Warrior Gardener, 21.
On Saturday, police responded to a home in the 100 block of Carter Street to a person that was shot. Gardener was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he later died from his wounds.
Police said Mayes abducted his 2-month-old biological child, Draco, and fled the scene.
An Amber Alert for the missing child was issued.
The suspect’s vehicle was spotted going west on US Highway 80 between Montgomery and Selma, Ala. by the Alabama Highway Patrol.
Mayes was taken into custody and the child is safe.
Mayes was charged with murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping. Police said additional charges may be added.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Americus Police Department Tip Line (229) 924-4102 or the Americus Criminal Investigation Division at (229) 924-4550.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.