Lee Co. supreintendent visits Albany Exchange Club

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Exchange Club had a special visitor Friday.
Lee County Superintendent Jason Miller spoke with club members on the success rates that students have had over this past year.
Miller said last year, Lee County High School’s graduation rate was 91 percent. He said they have seen increases in all areas of testing and explained the district’s strategy to club members.
“We want to make sure we meet the needs of every individual child that comes into our school. We take them from where they are and move them forward, rather they are moving on after graduation or to the workforce, military or college. Or [we] take those students that are moving up through the grades to prepare them for the next grade level so that they could be successful," said Miller.
Miller said last year, they scored within the top 15 percent in state testing. He said Lee County Schools are excelling academically as well as in their extracurricular activities.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.