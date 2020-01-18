Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

HOSPITAL CUTS
SC’s largest hospital system lays off 327 employees
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s largest private health employer is laying off 327 employees. Prisma Health said the eliminated positions affect all departments — both administrative and medical — and all locations, both in the Midlands and Upstate. Another 200 positions have already been eliminated through attrition, cutting 527 jobs from the hospital system’s 32,000-person workforce. The Post and Courier reports those losing their jobs will receive severance pay and outplacement services or can apply for other open positions with the company. CEO Mark O'Halla says other expense-reduction strategies have been identified, but he did not elaborate.
EYE-DROP-POISONING
Woman pleads guilty to poisoning husband with eye drops
YORK, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman pleaded guilty to fatally poisoning her husband by putting eye drops into his water for days. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison. News outlets report 53-year-old Lana Sue Clayton pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter and tampering with a food or drug. Lana Clayton admitted to giving her husband drinks laced with Visine. She poisoned him with Visine for three days in July 2018 before the poison eventually caused his death. Lana Clayton says her husband was abusive and she didn't mean to kill him. Prosecutors say she killed him for his money.
GUN CONFISCATED-SCHOOL
Police: Note alerted teacher to gun in student's backpack
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's Department of Juvenile Justice took a 13-year-old boy into custody after another student handed a teacher a note saying the teen claimed he was going to shoot people, and police found a handgun in his backpack. News outlets report police responded to a Johns Island middle school on Wednesday and found the weapon and two magazines of ammunition in the student's bag. An administrator said another student gave a teacher a note saying the boy had “a gun and some bullets in his bookbag." A police report says the boy told investigators he took the gun from his cousin to show friends. The student's charges weren't given.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATIC DEBATES
Democrats announce new criteria to qualify for Feb. 7 debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Democratic National Committee has announced its criteria for the first debate to be held after voting begins in the 2020 presidential campaign, including a new pathway to the stage based off delegate pledges. As they have before, qualifiers will need to meet polling and grassroots funding thresholds to participate in the Feb. 7 debate in Manchester, New Hampshire. But new for next month is a pathway centered around delegates. Based off the results of the lead-off Iowa caucuses, any candidate awarded at least one pledged delegate to the Democratic National Convention, as calculated by the Democratic Party, will be able to participate.
OFFICER SHOOTING-TRAFFIC STOP
Deputies shoot man after he fires on officers in SC
NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say two deputies in South Carolina shot a man running away from a traffic stop after he fired at them first. The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies had a car drive away from a traffic stop around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say when a second deputy arrived from the opposite direction, 25-year-old Shaheme Lindsay stopped his vehicle and started running. Authorities say Lindsay fired at the deputies, who shot back and wounded him. His condition was not released. The deputies were not hurt and their names were not released. Deputies say Lindsay is a suspect in several other area shootings.
ESCAPEE CAPTURED
South Carolina authorities capture escaped teenage inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 16-year-old inmate who escaped from a South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice facility has been captured and returned to custody. Juvenile Justice Department officials confirmed on Twitter that the teenager was found around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, about 8 miles away from the Columbia facility he escaped from. Someone called and tipped off authorities to his location. The teen left the department's Broad River Road Complex on Wednesday night, prompting a search by multiple agencies. Authorities didn't detail how he was able to escape. News outlets report the teenager is serving a 35-year sentence for the sexual assault of a 72-year-old woman.