Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are searching for the ex-boyfriend of a school bus driver who climbed on board and attacked her. Laurinburg Police say the driver somehow managed to keep her foot on the brake as she was beaten and kicked with as many as 20 children on board. The driver had obtained a domestic violence protection order against 46-year-old Kenneth Latrel Revels. A Laurinburg Police statement says he boarded the Scotland County schoolbus unexpectedly on her morning route and punched her repeatedly before stomping on her head after knocking her to the floor. He then ran away. Now he faces multiple charges.