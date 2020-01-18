Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials have ordered a doctor not to see female patients after determining that he massaged a woman's breasts when it was not medically necessary. The Miami Herald reports Dr. Subhash Gupta received an emergency restriction order this week. The case began with an emergency room visit in September by a woman who complained of inflammation in her lower abdomen. The Florida Department of Health said the Pompano Beach gastroenterologist put his hand under her shirt and cupped her breasts, asking her to take deep breaths. The department said he did it again, without warning or a stethoscope, in a subsequent examination days later.