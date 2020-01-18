Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Travis Etienne is returning to Clemson for his senior season. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior running back announced his decision on social media Friday. Etienne became the school's all-time leading rusher after gaining 78 yards on the ground in Clemson's 42-25 loss to LSU in the national championship game Monday night. Etienne says he had long dreamed of playing in the NFL, but was not done with his dreams to play at Clemson. Etienne's teammate, cornerback A.J. Terrell announced he was going pro.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sam Steel scored on a breakaway 1:36 into overtime to lift the Anaheim Ducks over the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1. Erik Gudbranson also had a goal and Ryan Miller stopped 25 shots for Anaheim, which enters a nine-day break following consecutive wins. Sebastian Aho scored and James Reimer made 35 saves for Carolina, which played its first game without Dougie Hamilton after the All-Star defenseman broke his right leg Thursday at Columbus. The 26-year-old Hamilton was picked for the All-Star Game for the first time.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Chevez Goodwin scored 18 points and Nathan Hoover 17 as Wofford led from wire-to-wire and knocked off Southern Conference leader Furman, 66-52. Trevor Stumpe, who finished with 11 points for the Terriers scored on a putback before the game was a minute old, kicking off a 12-0 opening run. Noah Gurley led the Paladins with 15 points and Mike Bothwell added 13. Leading scorer Jordan Lyons (17.0 ppg) was held to five, all at the foul line. Lyons was 0-for-8 from the floor, including 0-for-5 from distance.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joe Brady's offensive system worked wonders at LSU this past season, helping the Tigers lead the nation in yards and points en route to a 42-25 win over Clemson in the national championship game. But that scheme won't necessarily be the same one he runs with the Panthers next season. Carolina's new offensive coordinator was non-committal over the idea of bringing spread offense concepts to the NFL, instead saying that he plans to develop a system that best utilizes the skills of the players on the Panthers roster.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton is out indefinitely with a broken left leg. The team announced he broke his left fibula Thursday night in a loss at Columbus and underwent surgery Friday. He was hurt in the second period while chasing down a puck when he was tangled up with Columbus’ Kevin Stenlund. Hamilton took an awkward fall with his leg bent underneath him. The 26-year-old Hamilton has 14 goals and 26 assists through 47 games. That ranked tied for second in goals and fourth in points among NHL defensemen. Teammate Jaccob Slavin will replace him at NHL All-Star Weekend.
UNDATED (AP) — It will be a clash of the ACC's titans on Saturday when No. 13 Louisville visits No. 3 Duke for their only scheduled meeting of the season. The teams are tied with No. 9 Florida State for first place in the ACC standings. The Cardinals have struggled against Top 25 teams so far, losing two of three games, while the Blue Devils have won both of their Top 25 matchups. Duke will also be looking to bounce back after a road loss at Clemson this week.