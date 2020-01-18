Dougherty High Chorale invited to perform at State Capitol

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty Comprehensive High School Chorale has been invited to perform at the Georgia State Capitol by Senator Freddie Powell Sims.
The chorale is set to perform on Jan. 27.
Sen. Sims said she was impressed after hearing the group perform at the Albany Christmas parade, and wants the students to represent the district by displaying their talent.
The chorale has performed at several civic, church, and, community events, as well as, receiving a superior rating at The Cultural Arts Music Festival in Dothan, Ala. in Nov. 2019.
School officials said the students are excited about this opportunity as this is the first time they will be visiting the Capitol.
The chorale is under the direction of Anthony P. Miller.
