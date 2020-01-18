Dougherty Co. coroner appointed to state training council

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Congratulations are in order for one Southwest Georgia coroner.
Michael Fowler, the Dougherty County coroner, has been appointed to the Georgia Coroner’s Training Council.
Fowler is the first Dougherty County coroner to be selected for the group. He was one of five selected by the Georgia Board of Public Safety last week.
Fowler said he’s excited to be apart of this council to help move both the Dougherty County and state into the future.
“Because the forensics are changing, the drugs are changing, so many things are changing. So, to me the coroner has to change and get more educated on what to look for and what not to look for,” explained Fowler.
WALB News 10 was told this is the first time in more than 10 years that a new member has been appointed.
