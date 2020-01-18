Do you know how to recognize a victim of human trafficking?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Human trafficking impacts families and communities across our nation and it’s a problem right here in Southwest Georgia.
The state of Georgia however, is taking steps to prevent this problem from getting worse.
The FBI’s ‘Operation Safe Summer’ led to the rescue of nearly 150 children and the arrest of 150 human traffickers.
The Lily Pad Sane Center in Albany said there are ways to spot if someone is a victim of trafficking.
“In the event you feel like you have met someone that’s in that situation, things to look out for — older boyfriend, new tattoos, maybe withdrawing from things such as school or other friends, they’re being isolated,” explained Mary Martinez, the executive director of the Lily Pad.
Martinez said trafficking can happen anytime, but it’s the most prevalent during football season.
According to our Atlanta affiliate station, nine children were rescued and 169 traffickers were arrested during the 2017 Superbowl.
If you’re a victim or know someone who may be, the Lily Pad is open 24/7 and you can contact the center at (229) 435-0074.
