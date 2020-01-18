Ben Hill Co. jury indicts man on child molestation charges

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been indicted by a Ben Hill County grand jury on numerous child molestation charges.
Joshua Colter Ludwick was indicted on four counts of child molestation, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sexual battery.
The charges stem from incidents that happened between August 2018 and August 2019, according to the indictment.
The indictment states “immoral and indecent” acts were committed against the victim including penetration with a foreign object, touching and taking photos.
Ludwick is out of jail on a $5,700 bond.
