Albany Tech president addresses proposed dual enrollment cap

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia lawmakers are considering limits on how much the state will pay for high school students to take college courses.
Governor Brian Kemp and a number of legislators have been raising concerns about the growing cost of Georgia’s Dual Enrollment Program.
On Wednesday, Georgia Representative Bert Reeves unveiled a bill limiting most students to 30 dual enrollment credit hours.
House Bill 444 would also ban freshmen from dual enrollment courses.
“Students that have done this are working as automotive technicians and just about every occupational area. Students in Albany have benefited in various forms for what I would say is for about 15 years,” said Albany Technical College President Dr. Anthony Parker.
Parker also said that the dual enrollment program does not just impact students at Albany Tech but all across the state of Georgia.
