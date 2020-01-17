Westwood puts two Lady Wildcats on the McDonald’s All-America nominee list

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia has produced hundreds of premier athletes.
And when it comes to the McDonald’s All-American list, we’re no strangers.
And it seems this year we’ve got a few more.
3 South Georgia players have found their way on this years list.
Currently, it’s just the nominee list.
But the Westwood Wildcats put two on this years list.
As Brianna Thompson and De’Erika Harris are the only two girls representing South Georgia.
And are proud to put the Wildcats and Camilla on the map.
“I mean, that would be awesome," said Thompson. "Just to be a McDonald’s All-American period. That’s like everybody’s dream. Basically from my city, Camilla Georgia. It’s just, just to be grateful if I do become a McDonald All-American, that would be good, great.”
“It’s very special," said Harris. "I’ve been working since like 6th grade. Since like, my whole life to play basketball and my Junior year is really the year I guess.”
Mitchell County’s Derrick Harris Jr. is the only guy representing South Georgia.
We’ll hear from him on Monday.
