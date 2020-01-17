VPD speaks on human trafficking prevention

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This Month is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the Valdosta Police Department is speaking out about how you can keep your family safe.
Valdosta Police Chief, Leslie Manahan said that technology advances have brought recent attention to the issues.
She shared that alerts of people missing and reports of predators might make it seem more common.
Manahan said that when it comes to your children, being a parent and monitoring your child’s activities is one of the most important things you can do.
“Stay on top of it. If parents see something that is odd, then question your child. Don’t take a blow-off answer. Stay on top of these children. Stay on top of these phone calls or these text messages. Stay alert with what your child is doing," said Manahan.
Manahan said to keep your children close when in public and be sure to be aware of your surroundings.
The chief shared that you should be sure to have an open line of communication with your children.
If they are old enough to go out with friends, she said to make sure they know to stay with the group and do no go off alone.
She maintained that if they are approached in a way that doesn’t seem right, do not be afraid to call 911.
