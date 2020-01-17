Valdosta leaders stress importance of the 2020 census

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Leaders want to encourage you to make sure you are prepared to complete this year’s census.
Neighborhood Development Director Vanassa Flucas said the census will mostly be administered and completed online this year, and said that all of their programs are directly impacted by the results of the census.
These include programs that help with affordable housing and grants like the Community Development Block Grant.
Flucas said they’re trying to educate people on how the process will work.
“As a community, as the City of Valdosta, we need to be proactive in making sure that everyone is informed about what the census is, how important it is, and make sure that they have access to it."
Flucas said that since the program is online, they are concerned about access for many citizens.
She shared that incorrect numbers that underestimate the population size can result in a loss of potential funding.
Census collection is expected to begin in March of 2020 and last until summer.
