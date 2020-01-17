Tifton women’s medical center hosts second annual chili fundraiser

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The weather might be too cold one day and hot the next but it’s never the wrong time to have a cup of chili for a good cause.
The Women’s First Choice Medical Center hosted its second annual chili fundraiser for pregnancy care. Each attendee was asked to donate $5 to the center for pregnancy care. The fundraiser was at Tifton’s Conger LP Gas’ newly renovated kitchen.
The center’s executive director and Conger’s CEO said the fundraiser is needed as a way to give back.
“We are raising money for our center. Where we see women who are in unplanned pregnancies. So that we can walk on the side of them and offer them the resources they need,” Jennifer Woodall, executive director, said.
“We live here, we go to church here, we buy our groceries here. If we want a better community then we have to be a part of it and do our part more than just collecting money from other people,” Dan Richardson, Conger CEO, said.
Those who did not attend the fundraiser can still donate and volunteer.
[ To learn more about donating, call (229) 382-4491 or click here. ]
