Tift Regional co-workers raise over $18K for sick friend

By Darran Todd | January 17, 2020 at 7:18 AM EST - Updated January 17 at 7:18 AM

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Henry Taylor is used to hard work. He spent years battling fires in Tift County, and until now and worked as a security guard at Tift Regional Medical Center.

“I’m happy as usual, but I’m missing some of my co-workers, and that’s the hard part," Taylor said.

Henry Taylor talks about his illness of multiple myeloma and the community of Tifton. (Source: WALB)

Many of his co-workers, like Maria Smith, who he has known for years, had great things to say about their friendship.

“I’ve known Mr. Taylor for 12 years. Taylor has always had a smile. He is very professional and very humble wherever you see him,” Smith said.

He was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma -- bone cancer -- last April.

Go Fund Me page for Henry Taylor has over 18,000 dollars (Source: WALB)

“My first instinct was to cry, with shock and hurt and disbelief. Because at no time did I feel sick or anything, I just had lower back pain," Taylor told us.

The type of cancer Taylor has weakened his bones... and keeps him from the job he loves.

His co-works said they were devastated when they got the news. Co-workers like Stephanie McDaniel saw this as an opportunity to help.

Maria Smith talks about Henry as a loyal and good friend. (Source: WALB)

“Once the word started getting out people wanted to do something. They wanted to give money. They didn’t know what to do but they wanted to provide for Henry," McDaniel shared.

Stephanie was shocked by the first day the support for Taylor poured in.

“$800 on the first day. And I mean just $800. We were like ‘wow. We could do so much more that’s just us here,’" she said.

Stephanie McDaniel talks about Henry Taylor as a loving person. (Source: WALB)

They hope to continue to raise money to help Taylor pay medical bills and get to doctor’s appointments.

Smith says only one word comes to mind when she thinks of Taylor.

“Awesome’ because he’s just awesome at everything he does. Whether it is helping you with your job or doing his job. He dies it to the best of his ability," Smith said with us.

Henry Taylor's old firefighter custom with the Tifton fire department. (Source: WALB)

For Taylor, he hopes his illness doesn't change anything.

“You are going to get a warm smile every day. The warm hugs and the love and the compassion every day, regardless of how I feel,” he said.

Taylor’s next round of treatment this Saturday at Emory hospital in Atlanta.

If you would like to help Taylor with his battle with cancer you can do so by donating to his GoFundMe account.

