Tift Regional co-workers raise over $18K for sick friend

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Henry Taylor is used to hard work. He spent years battling fires in Tift County, and until now and worked as a security guard at Tift Regional Medical Center.
“I’m happy as usual, but I’m missing some of my co-workers, and that’s the hard part," Taylor said.
Many of his co-workers, like Maria Smith, who he has known for years, had great things to say about their friendship.
“I’ve known Mr. Taylor for 12 years. Taylor has always had a smile. He is very professional and very humble wherever you see him,” Smith said.
He was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma -- bone cancer -- last April.
“My first instinct was to cry, with shock and hurt and disbelief. Because at no time did I feel sick or anything, I just had lower back pain," Taylor told us.
The type of cancer Taylor has weakened his bones... and keeps him from the job he loves.
His co-works said they were devastated when they got the news. Co-workers like Stephanie McDaniel saw this as an opportunity to help.
“Once the word started getting out people wanted to do something. They wanted to give money. They didn’t know what to do but they wanted to provide for Henry," McDaniel shared.
Stephanie was shocked by the first day the support for Taylor poured in.
“$800 on the first day. And I mean just $800. We were like ‘wow. We could do so much more that’s just us here,’" she said.
They hope to continue to raise money to help Taylor pay medical bills and get to doctor’s appointments.
Smith says only one word comes to mind when she thinks of Taylor.
“Awesome’ because he’s just awesome at everything he does. Whether it is helping you with your job or doing his job. He dies it to the best of his ability," Smith said with us.
For Taylor, he hopes his illness doesn't change anything.
“You are going to get a warm smile every day. The warm hugs and the love and the compassion every day, regardless of how I feel,” he said.
Taylor’s next round of treatment this Saturday at Emory hospital in Atlanta.
If you would like to help Taylor with his battle with cancer you can do so by donating to his GoFundMe account.
