SGMC celebrates Thyroid Awareness Month

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - January is Thyroid Awareness Month.
According to South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC), the hospital has the only fellowship-trained endocrine surgeon south of Atlanta.
Endocrine Surgeon James Davis said the thyroid gland provides hormones and affects almost every cell in your body.
Davis said the thyroid is a vital organ but can be replaced by medication if there are issues.
He said that thyroid issues typically occur when your body is over or under-producing hormones.
“An overactive thyroid gland itself sometimes you can get weight loss, anxiety, insomnia, joint and bone pain, palpitations. That’s kind of the signs of an overactive gland. It’s pretty much the opposite for an under-active gland," said Davis.
Davis said he wants people to know that there are resources in South Georgia to treat these issues.
Davis said the hospital will host a free lunch and learn about thyroids, on Jan. 30 at noon at SGMC.
