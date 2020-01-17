Police: Mother hit daughter in head with toilet seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A mother is accused of hitting her daughter in the head with a toilet seat.
According to an arrest slip, Linda Gibson, 38, pulled the victim’s hair and hit her in the head on Jan. 16 in the 7700 block of Kim Drive.
Police said the victim hid under the stairs and Gibson pulled her out by her hair, then hit her in the head with a toilet seat. The slip states the victim tried to leave for school and Gibson pushed her head into a door, pulled her to the ground by her hair, then sat on her and hit her.
The victim suffered bruises and swelling on her arm. Police also said her arm may have been broken.
Gibson was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with criminal abuse.
